Adriane L. Leinenbach of Ireland, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 8:28 p.m. on , 2022, in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Adriane was born on , 1956, to Charles and Martha (Padgett) Leinenbach.

She graduated from Greater Jasper High School in 1974.

Adriane was employed with Jasper Engines and Transmissions where she received tremendous support throughout her diagnosis and treatment for AML.

Adriane loved her job, her home, family, and many special friends. She always made herself available to help with or host family gatherings.

She is survived by her companion Quentin Doherty; two brothers: Jeff Leinenbach and Rick (Bryce Dickey) Leinenbach; six sisters: Sharon Erny, Lauren (Pete) Heichelbech, Marsha (Mike) Hile, Sheila (John) Parker, Lisa (David) Seng, and Gina Rendel; her nephew and godchild: Cole Heichelbech; nieces and nephews: Jayme Erny, Shannon Jahn, Brayden Erny, Kyle Heichelbech, Klint Heichelbech, Gavin Hile, Kiersten Knies, Calvin Leinenbach, Elizabeth Betz, Adelye Seng, Regan Bass, and Owen Rendel; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nephew.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, are a niece, Courtney Heichelbech, and a brother-in-law, John Erny.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on , 2022, followed by a Memorial Service. Interment will follow at a later date in Shiloh Cemetery, Ireland, Indiana.

In lieu of gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Dubois County Leukemia Association, Shiloh Cemetery Fund, or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.