Alabama Fugitive Charged in Evansville

A federal grand jury in Evansville returned an indictment charging 38-year-old Casey White, of Florence, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on April 29, 2022, White escaped from jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama. On May 9, 2022, White allegedly possessed five firearms in Evansville, including four handguns and an AR15 rifle. White was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and because of 2019 felony convictions for attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County, Alabama.

White is currently detained in the custody of Alabama authorities on other charges and will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date. If convicted, the defendant faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count. Actual sentences are determined by a federal district court judge and are typically less than the maximum penalties.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Indianapolis Field Division made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office provided valuable assistance.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Wheatley who is prosecuting this case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.