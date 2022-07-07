Although Dubois County Not Currently Under Burn Ban, Officials Promote Responsible Burning

The Dubois County Fire Chiefs and Tammy Humbert, Director of the Emergency Management Agency, want to make residents aware that even though we are not currently under a burn ban, the potential for fires going out of control is a major concern. The ground and vegetation is very dry, these conditions make it extremely easy for controlled burns to get out of control quickly.

They ask for you to please be responsible if you must burn! Take all precautions necessary to prevent out-of-control fires, and as always please contact the Dubois county communications center and notify them if you plan to burn brush or other outdoor vegetation on your property.

The Dubois county fire chiefs are closely monitoring the situation and if conditions continue to deteriorate a burn ban could be issued soon. For more information, you can contact tammy Humbert at 812-482-2202 or email at tjhumbert@duboiscountyin.org