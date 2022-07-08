Annual Asphalt Pavement Preservation Projects begin Monday July 11th

The Jasper Street Dept. along with the contractor, Seal Master, will begin their annual Asphalt Pavement Preservation Projects (Liquid Road), beginning on Monday, July 11, barring any unforeseen events.

This surface coating is comparable to a seal coating; however, it is thicker, more durable & designed to wear longer than an ordinary seal coating.

Residents will be notified via a door hanger the day before the application begins on their street.

Residents must have all vehicles removed from garages, streets & driveways prior to 7:00 A.M. on the day which the application is applied to their street & will not be allowed back on the street until it is re-opened, i.e. barricades are removed by the contractor.

Neither motorists nor pedestrians will be allowed on these streets during/after the application of Liquid Road, until the substance is thoroughly dry, which is approximately 2 days.

Treated streets, will remain closed for approximately 2 days, depending on weather & material drying conditions.

Following is a list of those streets that will be affected: (will not necessarily be processed in this order)

Schnell Ln

Church Ave – S Newton to Giesler Rd

Charmwood Dr

Royal St – 15th St to Margaret Dr

Jefferson St

Lechner Ln – Andrew Ln to Fidel Ln

Robin Ct

7th St – Mill St to Anderson St

Jackson St – 17th St to North end

Foxridge Dr – Grassland Hills Rd to Dogwood Dr

Ally Ct

Macy Ct