Carl Floyd Wright, age 84, of Eckerty, IN passed away at his home on , 2022.

He was born on , 1937, to Floyd Wright and Clara (Schnarr) Wright in Eckerty, IN.

Carl enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish, and mushroom hunting, and playing lottery tickets. He was a friendly, and easygoing, and enjoyed going to the Dubois Co. Beef Shooting Matches. Carl retired from Labor’s Union Local 561 of Evansville, IN. He was a member of Bethany Union Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Paul Wright, Betty Meyer, and Trillis Humphrey.

Carl is survived by his children; Ed (Rose) Wright, Dawn (Kevin) Adams, and Kevin (Hope) Wright, grandchildren; KJ Adams, Daniella Adams, Adrian Adams, Jayda Adams, Lillian Wright, Kayden Wright, Starla Wright, Hunter Wright, and great-grandchildren; Delaney Adams, Heath Adams and a brother Othel Wright.

Funeral service will be , 2022, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on from 10:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Albert Madden with burial to follow at Bethany Union Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Carl Wright.