Carolyn R. Hollander, age 87, of Huntingburg, passed away at 3:11 a.m., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born on January 2, 1935, in Bremerton, Washington to Ted and Lilian Green. Carolyn worked as a librarian, served in the military with the Women’s Army Corps, was an amateur radio operator, and enjoyed gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother.

She is survived by her husband Walter “Wally” Hollander of Huntingburg; and one sister, Marilyn Knudsen of Medford, Oregon.

Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com