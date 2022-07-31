Charles R. “Chuck” Wiltbank, age 57 of Dale, Indiana, passed away at 10:38 p.m. on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Chuck was born on , 1965, in Chestertown, Maryland to James and Holly Wiltbank.

He worked as a truck driver for most of his life.

He enjoyed attending his nephew’s motocross races, going to tractor pulls, attending his niece’s horse races, mowing yards, fishing, hunting, camping, and outdoor activities.

Surviving is one daughter, Kandice Lloyd (Matthew), Norman, OK, two sons, Richard “RJ” Dowling (Chelsey), Chestertown, MD, and Dakota Wiltbank (Brittany), Hawesville, KY, his fiancé, Teresa Voils, two grandchildren, Joshua and Alyssa Dowling, his parents, James and Holly Wiltbank, Velpen, IN, one sister, Sharron Epple, Ferdinand, IN, one niece, Nicole Epple, one nephew, Jake Epple, and his service dog Archie.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents.

Private services for Charles R. “Chuck” Wiltbank were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.