Cheryl Abell, age 60, of Charlestown, IN passed away at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, IN.

She was born on July 16, 1961 to James Ross Abell and Betty Jean (Hensley) Abell at Ft. Knox, KY.

Cheryl loved her family, she really loved spending her time with her nieces and nephews taking them shopping and going swimming. She enjoyed having many dogs over the years, but her life was about her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gilbert Abell and a companion Doug Lind.

She is survived by her siblings; Jackie Reschar, Ron (Beverly) Abell, Ralph (Denise) Abell, Angle (Jeff) Price and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on July 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be held on July 6 from 10:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm.

Officiating the service Bro. Albert Madden with burial will be at Bethany Union in Eckerty, IN

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

