Christ Community Church of Dale VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL starting July 31 thru August 3

Christ Community Church of Dale located at 1 West Elm Street, Dale is having a MEGA Sports Camp Heart of a Champion VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL starting July 31 thru August 3 at 5:30-8:00 pm cst each night for ages PreK- 5th grade. They will serve supper at 5:30, they will have games, songs, crafts, and stories, and will have bouncy houses the last night. You can Email the youth leader at kaetzel6@gmail to pre-register or for more information. You can also register at the church on the first night as well.

