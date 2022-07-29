City of Huntingburg Awarded a $3.2 Million Grant for Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrades

The city of Huntingburg Awarded a $3.2 Million Economic Development Administration (EDA) Grant for Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrades

The City of Huntingburg has been awarded a $3.2 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility. The improvements will provide enhanced capacity for continued quality service to current residents and businesses while allowing the opportunity for future growth of both new and existing businesses.

“We are grateful to the EDA for recognizing the importance of continued development for our community,” says Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghamer. “I appreciate the many partners including Commonwealth Engineers, Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission, USDA, the Huntingburg Common Council, Clerk-Treasurer Tom Dippel, City Attorney Phil Schneider, our Bond Council Buzz Krohn, Wastewater Superintendent Brad Coomer, and the many others involved in achieving this grant. We look forward to bidding on the project this winter and adding growth capacity to our wastewater system.”

The EDA grant will be matched with $16.6 million loan from USDA Rural Development. It is expected to generate approximately $43 in private investment while creating eight jobs and retaining 1,850 jobs.

“This EDA investment will attract private investment and create new jobs for the people of Indiana, helping to boost U.S. competitiveness on the global stage,” says Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

The project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance Program and Assistance to Coal Communities.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by e-mail at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.