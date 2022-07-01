City of Jasper Water will be Shut off Tuesday 6-9am from 2nd street to 5th street

On Tuesday morning, July 5th from 6 am to 9 am, the City of Jasper and Ragle’sconstruction crew will be shutting off water service affecting customers along MainStreet from 2nd Street to 5th Street. This work is being done as part of the CourthouseSquare Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Paper notices will be distributed as a reminder. If you have specific questions, please contact the City of Jasper EngineeringDepartment at 812-482-4255.

