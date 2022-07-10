Constance Sue “Connie” Helming, age 70, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:47 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Connie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 25, 1951, to Jerome and Laverne (Durcholz) Sermersheim. She married her husband of 52 years, Bernard W. Helming on November 29, 1969, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Connie was a homemaker and retired from Leed’s Selling Tools, where she had worked for many years.

She made everyone she met feel like an old friend; she loved being with people. She enjoyed bowling, party planning, and flower gardening.

Surviving are Bernie Helming, Jasper, IN, four children, Stacey (Rick) Emmons, Portersville, IN, Chad (Sandy) Helming, Portersville, IN, Ann (Chris) Hayworth, Sarasota, FL, and Caren Helming, Jasper, IN, 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three sisters, Bonnie Keusch, Ireland, IN, Carla Matheis, Ireland, IN, Lori (Matt) Koerner, Washington, IN, five brothers, Gary (Charlene) Sermersheim, Ireland, IN, Mark (Sharon) Sermersheim, Ireland, IN, Nick (Tammy) Sermersheim, Ireland, IN, Jeff (Patty) Sermersheim, Stendal, IN, and Daryl (Beth) Sermersheim, Boise, ID, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are two brothers, Reggie and Duane Sermersheim, two brothers-in-law, Dennis “Red” Keusch and Ken Matheis, and one nephew, Derek Arvin.

A Memorial Mass for Constance Sue “Connie” Helming will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crisis Connection or to the wishes of the family.

