Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project Updates

A meeting was held yesterday for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Representatives of Ragle Construction, VS Engineering, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper attended. Updates on the project was given

The waterline has been completed and tested.

Waterline service connections will be taking place until July 21st.

The old water main is expected to be shut down by July 25th.

The Northeast Quadrant of the Courthouse Square will close on July 21st.

Construction on the Northeast Quadrant is to begin on July 25th.

The crew has set the Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) signage for vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the Northeast Quadrant.

The construction will begin at E 7th St and move towards Main St, then onto E 6th St, and finally make its way to Jackson St.

2-hour public parking is available in the parking lot adjacent to City Hall.

Foot traffic will be maintained at all times.

All historical monuments and flagpoles in the Northeast quadrant have been removed and stored.

Meetings with contractor representatives will be held bi-weekly with the next one scheduled for July 27th.

For specific construction questions, please contact the City of Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.