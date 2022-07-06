Crews Contain Fire at Crane Army Ammunition Activity

At approximately 10 p.m. on July 5 a fire occurred within an ammunition storage bin at a munitions demilitarization area of Crane Army Ammunition Activity. Crane Army employees who were on scene alerted installation fire department crews who immediately responded and contained the fire. All workers were safely evacuated from the area.

Crane Army adheres to strict safety standards to ensure the safety of workers handling munitions. There was no danger to the community.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crane Army Ammunition Activity produces and provides conventional munitions in support of U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is part of the Joint Munitions Command and the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants. Established Oct. 1977, it is located on Naval Support Activity Crane.