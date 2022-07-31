Daniel E. Beckman of Simpsonville, South Carolina, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on May 19, 2022. He was

born on February 27, 1944, to O. Leo and Roselyn Thyen Beckman in Jasper, Indiana. He was married to

Rose Marie Beaufort, who passed on April 21, 2022.

Daniel is survived by a son, Philip, of Harrisburg, PA; three brothers, Dick (Linda) of Las Vegas, NV, Bill

(Martha) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Steve (Terri) of Jasper, and two sisters, Jane (John) Chappell and Mary

Beth “Becky” of Jasper.

He was preceded in death by his wife, and three brothers, Bob (Marge) and Jerry (Lina) of Jasper, Dave

(Geraldine) of Louisville, and one sister, Kathy (Wayne) Seufert, Indianapolis.

Dan attended St. Meinrad and Jasper High School before being appointed by Winfield K. Denton, 8th

District Congressman, to Capitol Page School in Washington D.C. Dan received his high school diploma in

the White House Rose Garden from President John F. Kennedy in 1962. He studied at Xavier University

and George Washington University before earning his bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University.

During more than 25 years spent in Washington, Dan worked in many areas of public service before

joining the Department of Energy in 1981 as the deputy director of the Office of Alcohol Fuels until his

retirement in 1994.

Dan earned the Eagle Scout Award and attended the National Boy Scout Jamboree in Colorado Springs.

Dan was an avid golfer and enjoyed a good game of cards.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel E. Beckman will be held at 10:00 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in St.

Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with visitation preceding the service starting at 9:00 a.m. and

entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Time Capital campaign (St. Joseph), the BEST Trust, Boy

Scout Troop 182, or the contributor’s favorite charity.