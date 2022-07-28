David G. “Tiny” Corn, age 60, of Winslow, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in an automobile accident north of the Arthur Junction.

He was born July 27, 1961, in Oakland City, Indiana, to Darrell and Lori (Townsley) Corn; and married Sheila Rose Prohaska on July 22, 1989, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Oakland City. David was a delivery driver for MFA Oil; and enjoyed antiques. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Peg Prohaska Corn; and one brother, Dale “Tiny” Corn.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Rose Corn of Winslow; his special family, Marilyn and Jim Heidorn of Huntingburg; and the apples of his eye, Angie and Jessica Heidorn.

Funeral services for David “Tiny” Corn will be held at 1:30 p.m., E.D.T., Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Huntingburg. Reverend Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Monday, prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com