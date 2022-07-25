Dorothy M. Sherman, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Dorothy was born in Saint Anthony, Indiana on September 25, 1932, to Martin and Rose (Schnell) Leisman. She married Walter Sherman on June 27, 1953. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2011.

In her younger years, Dorothy worked on her family farm and then went on to work at the Glove Factory in Jasper.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the D of I, and the St. Ann’s Society.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially nieces and nephews.

Surviving is her son; Kevin Sherman, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are four sisters; Matilda “Tillie” Burger, Rita Leisman, Mary Doherty Rottet, and Roseleana Waninger, and one brother; Albert Leisman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy M. Sherman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Northside funeral home in Jasper. The D of I and St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 8:45 a.m. prior to the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

