Elsie Catherine Weaver, 98, of Santa Claus passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper. Elsie was born March 15, 1924, in Santa Claus to Jacob W. and Anna Katherina (Jacobs) Weaver.

After high school, Elsie joined her siblings for work in Chicago and was employed at Motorola for over 43 years. She retired to the family farm in Santa Claus. She enjoyed life to the fullest, worked, and played hard. She recruited beloved nieces and nephews to join her work on the land and home projects, often rewarding them with a shared meal or cold beverages. She was a beloved role model. Elsie was a lifelong musician. She played professionally and for enjoyment, entertaining at hundreds of gatherings with her bass guitar, and stories of the lively antics of her Cook County Cowgirls band.

Preceding her in death were six sisters, Marina Jabobs, Henrietta Weaver, Linda Chmela, Pearl Asp, Henrietta Lasher, and Dorothy Schaeffer. Four brothers, Alvin Weaver, Otillo “Zip” Weaver, Hugo “Jesley” Weaver, and Norman “Pete” Weaver. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and her beloved little dog “Sweet Pea”.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CST Thursday, July 28th in Saint Boniface Church in Fulda, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 27th from 3:00 until 7:00 PM CDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM CST until service time on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Cemetery Fund. The family kindly requests that masks be worn in respect for the family and visitors’ safety. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.