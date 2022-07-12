Ferdinand Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Perry County:

Yesterday evening (07-08-2022) at 05:30 PM, Central Dispatch received reports that a male subject had sustained a gunshot wound and was currently seeking treatment at the Perry County Memorial Hospital. Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hospital and learned that David Porter of Bristow, Indiana had sustained injuries from a firearm. Further investigation led Deputies to secure the residence at 20660 State Road 145 in Bristow, where the initial incident had occurred. After conducting interviews and speaking with residents in the area, it was learned that the potential suspect would be Stephen C. Porter of Ferdinand. Deputies, with the assistance of Central Dispatch, were able to page out an attempt to locate surrounding counties. A short time later, Stephen C. Porter was located in Spencer County by Indiana State Police Detectives and was placed into custody without incident.

Further investigation found that a single round from a 20-gauge shotgun was discharged at the residence in Bristow after a verbal argument had ensued over a property disagreement. David Porter was treated at Perry County Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Stephen C. Porter was placed under arrest for the charge of attempted murder and is currently incarcerated at the Perry County Detention Center.

Sheriff Malone would like to publicly thank his Deputies along with Central Dispatch and all those who assisted with this case.

Assisting the Perry County Sheriff’s Office were the Indiana State Police, Central Dispatch, and Perry County Memorial Hospital.

-ALL SUSPECTS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW-