Four Killed and Two Injured After Greenwood Park Mall

We are waiting for answers as to why. Police in Greenwood are not saying why a man walked into the Greenwood Park Mall yesterday afternoon and opened fire. The gunman killed four and injured two others. Police say a shopper who was carrying his own pistol shot and killed the gunman. That man, a 22-year-old, is now being called a Good Samaritan and is being praised by police, Greenwood’s mayor, and most of Indiana’s elected leaders.
