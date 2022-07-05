Friend of Ferdinand Library Second Saturday Basement Book Sale

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday, July 9, from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. Over the last few months, the Friends have continued to receive large donations of all types of books. The children’s and young adult areas are teeming with selections for all ages of young readers. The non-fiction area has seen an increase in volumes in all segments including biographies, history, religion, self-care, travel, crafts, real-life crime, cookbooks, art, music, and sports and recreation. Our hardback and softback books are arranged alphabetically by the author. Novels by popular authors such as James Patterson, Danielle Steel, John Grisham, David Baldacci, Sandra Brown, Nicholas Sparks, Kristin Hannah, and many, many others are available for sale. There’s even a large section for Romance novels, and Westerns, and a smaller section for Large Print books. This month, our featured table will have books relating to summer foods, picnic fare, and beverages. Also on the table will be a selection of history books and biographies that deal with America’s early history. Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for DVDs and audiobooks; children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectibles/Special table are variously priced. The free items table is overflowing with choices to take home. Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. The Friends cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement. Thanks to all who replenish our shelves and tables each month. Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on our Facebook page. Several postings are made each month about available items. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sales are used for library programming and materials.

