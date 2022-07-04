Goldia Mae Pavey passed away on July 2, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 7, 1935 to Jesse Jerome Johnson and Ray (Goldman) Johnson in West Fork, IN.

Goldia was a member of the West Fork Christian Church for many years. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, sewing, quilting and crocheting and cooking for her family. And she truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She married her soulmate Roy Howard Pavey on August 6, 1955. They were happily married until his passing on October 19, 2007. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law Ray Pavey and Earl Pavey and one sister-in-law Betty Pavey.

Goldia is survived by her ch8ildren Howard (Rita) Pavey and Shirley (Danny) Smith, grandchildren; Hannah (Jeremiah) Douglas, Ethan (Corrina) Smith, Jessica (Marlin) Sheroan, Daniel (Tiffany) Smith, Mathew (Sarah) Smith and Blake Smith, great-grandchildren; Luke Douglas, Oliver Sheroan and Millie Smith, a brother-in-law Carl Pavey, two sisters-in-law’s; Judy Paveyand Winnie Pavey and several cousins.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home, English, IN.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:00 am until service time of 11:00 am.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

