Gov. Holcomb Announces New Commissioner for Department of Labor

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that he has selected David Redden as the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor (DOL).

“David brings a great deal of experience in managing workers and workplaces across Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb. “He will continue the steady leadership of the Department of Labor in its work to enforce the laws around workplace safety, wage, and youth employment.”

Redden has decades of experience overseeing human resources and overall management of convenience stores and supermarkets. From 1996 to 2015, he was the senior vice president of human resources for Marsh Supermarkets in Indianapolis. Before that, he held roles including general manager, vice president of warehousing and transportation, and vice president of personnel at Marsh. He has also served as the president of Village Pantries.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master of arts degree in management science from Ball State University.

The Department of Labor works to advance the safety, health, and prosperity of Hoosiers in the workplace by providing workplace safety and health consultations conducting workplace inspections, enforces wage and hour laws, and monitors and enforces youth employment laws.

Redden replaces Joe Hoage, who was named commissioner of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Redden begins his tenure as a commissioner on