Henrietta Neukam, age 101, of Dale, passed away at 5:45 p.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born February 4, 1921, in Ireland, Indiana to William J. and Clara (Weisman) Meyer. Henrietta married William Neukam on November 18, 1942, in Oklahoma City, OK. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Henrietta worked her entire life as a farmer and homemaker. She loved gardening, bird watching, growing flowers and especially being with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Neukam, who passed away March 27, 2009; two brothers, Melvin and Frederick Meyer; and sister, Lovella Neukam.

She is survived by her son, Richard Neukam of Dale; her daughter, Sharon Garland of Dale; one brother, Wilfred Meyer of Otwell; three grandchildren, John “J.D.” (Amanda) Garland of Alpharetta, Georgia, Kristine Garland of Bangor, Maine and Julia Garland of Dale; and two great-grandchildren, Camden Garland and Sydney Garland.

Funeral services for Henrietta Neukam will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland with burial to follow at St. James Cemetery. Reverend John Beasley will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00–8:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday; and also at church from 9:00–10:00 a.m., on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family or St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com