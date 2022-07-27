Herschel L. Jones, age 76, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away at 7:01 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Herschel was born in Glezen, Indiana, on November 18, 1945, to Melvin and Mabel (Coleman) Jones. He married Sandra Hill on August 10, 1963, at Mt. Olive Church in Otwell, Indiana.

He retired from Indiana Furniture, where he had worked for over 40 years.

He was a member of Glezen General Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He had a strong passion for leading people to Christ and was also a member of the Gideons International.

He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife Sandy Hill, Winslow, IN, and four children, Stacy (Kurt) Greener, St. Charles, MO, Sheila (Blair) Hawkins, Vincennes, IN, Herschel A. (Tamara) Jones, Bloomington, IN, Mark Jones, Winslow, IN, eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, four sisters, Shirley Bush, Winslow, IN, Linda Jones, Velpen, IN, Judy (Kenny) Doades, Otwell, IN, Barbara (Andy) Gray, Velpen, IN, and one brother, Floyd (Sharon) Jones, Ireland, IN.

Preceding him in death are one great-grandson, Cole Schepers, one step-great-grandson, Keegan Bottoms, one sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Kenny Pancake, and one brother-in-law, Phil Bush.

A funeral service for Herschel L. Jones will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with a burial to follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Petersburg, Indiana. Reverend Eddie Willis will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International.

