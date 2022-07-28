I-69 bridge to be named after National Baseball Hall of Famer
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the naming of a bridge on I-69 after recent National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Gil Hodges.
In March of 2022, House Concurrent Resolution 19 requested a bridge in Pike County to be named after Hodges. That resolution passed on March 2. INDOT will name the southbound bridge on I-69 just south of the White River the “Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge”.
Hodges competed in seven World Series, and eight All-Star games, and received the first three Gold Glove Awards for the first baseman in the National League. Hodges is a Pike county native and was recently inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A mural for Hodges will be placed in his hometown of Petersburg at the intersection of State Road 57 and State Road 61 on July 30th.
