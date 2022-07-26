Indiana Lawmakers Start To Work on New Abortion Law

Indiana lawmakers started to work on the state’s new abortion law yesterday. Lawmakers will hold the first hearing on a plan that will eventually ban all abortions in the state except for in cases of rape or incest, or to save the mother’s life.

Thousands of people are expected to rally at the Capitol, both for and against the new law. Indiana is one of several states moving to tighten its abortion laws after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe last month.