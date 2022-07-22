Indiana Lawmakers Suggesting a Six-Month Break on Utility Taxes

Instead of a 225-dollar tax refund check, Indiana lawmakers are suggesting a six-month break on utility taxes. Republicans in the Indiana Senate introduced that plan yesterday. Senator Travis Holdman says dropping the state’s seven percent tax on utilities, phones, and the internet may be the better way to give people some relief from rising inflation. Indiana’s governor this week said he still wants to see taxpayers get 225-dollar checks, and told lawmakers they need to hurry up and make it happen.

