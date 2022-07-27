Indiana Senate to Hear Abortion Law Proposal Later This Week

Republican lawmakers are moving quickly toward a vote on Indiana’s new abortion law. A Senate panel yesterday approved changes to the proposal that deals with when women and girls who are raped can get abortions. It’s a 12-week limit for girls under 16, and an eight-week limit for women and girls older than that. There’s plenty of opposition from Democrats and advocates, but that is not slowing the Republican-controlled legislature. The full Indiana Senate will hear the proposal tomorrow.

