Jacquelyn A. Klem, age 52, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:18 a.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Jackie was born in Evansville, Indiana, on August 11, 1969, to Cornelius and Charlotte (Schneider) Klem.

Surviving is one son; Dylan M. Klem, Jasper, IN, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A graveside service for Jacquelyn A. Klem will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Charles Health Campus for caring for Jackie during her time of need.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

