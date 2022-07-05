Jasper Man arrested on OWI charges late Monday night

Jasper Man was arrested on OWI charges late Monday night.

Yesterday July 4th at around 11:30 pm, while on normal patrol, an Officer with the Jasper Police Department observed a vehicle go left of center on Newton Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop, during which it was apparent that the driver, 42-year-old Jose A Gameros, was under the influence of alcohol. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, which the driver failed. The driver was then transported to Memorial Hospital for a chemical draw and tested .251.

Gameros was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of operating while intoxicated.