Jasper Man Behind Bars on OWI Charges After Totaling His Vehicle

A Jasper man is behind bars on OWI charges after totaling his vehicle.

Saturday evening, the Jasper Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident where the driver of a Toyota Cruiser hit a utility pole and totaled their vehicle.

Once Officers arrived at the scene they were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as 62-Year-Old, Kurt Bies.

Upon investigation, it was found that Bies was intoxicated.

Bies was transported to Memorial Hospital where he submitted to a chemical test which showed he had a BAC of .178.

Bies was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, and OWI above .15.