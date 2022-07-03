Jasper Man Facing Drug-Related Charges After Leaving Accident

A Jasper man is facing drug-related charges after leaving the scene of an accident.

Saturday morning the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Saint Charles and 36th St. in reference to a single-vehicle accident where a vehicle hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle had left the scene on a skateboard but officers were able to locate them and identify them as 22-Year-Old, Jaden Lankford.

Upon investigation, officers found that Lankford was in possession of paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

Lankford was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.