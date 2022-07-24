Jasper Man Facing Multiple Battery Charges

A Jasper man is facing multiple battery charges.
Early Saturday morning, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to 1622 Newton Street due to reports of a physical domestic dispute.
Once officers arrived on the scene, the subject identified as 45-Year-Old, Jonathan Holt, began resisting officers.
During the struggle, officers had to use a Taser on Holt before they were able to take him into custody.
After further investigation, Holt was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of 3 counts of domestic battery, strangulation, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, disorderly conduct, as well as other charges that are pending.
