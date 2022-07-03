Jasper Two-Vehicle Accident Causes Nearly $8,000 Damages

A two-vehicle accident in Jasper causes nearly $8,000 in damages.

Friday afternoon, the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Newton St. at the 3700 block when they slowed down and stopped due to heavy traffic.

At the same time, the driver of a Toyota Rav4 who was behind the Chevrolet looked away to grab something in their vehicle and did not see the Chevrolet had stopped.

The front end of the Toyota hit the back of the Chevrolet causing approximately $6,000 in damages to the Toyota and $1,500 in damages to the Chevrolet.

Neither of the drivers was injured and there are no known charges at this time.