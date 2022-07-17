Jeffrey D. Eckert, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Jeff was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on July 19, 1949, to Urban and Lillian (Armstrong) Eckert.

He was a 1967 graduate of Ireland High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam.

He was a truck driver for over 46 years, working several years for Nancy Baer Trucking and as a self-employed driver.

He attended St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland and was a supporter of the American Legion and the V.F.W.

Jeff enjoyed fishing and was a St. Louis Cardinal and Indiana Pacers fan.

Surviving, one son, Jamie Eckert, Huntingburg, IN, one daughter, Maria Eckert, and companion Tony Farrell, Huntingburg, IN, one step-daughter, Tabatha Benton, Washington, IN, two step-sons, Tony (Brittany) Benton, Jasper, IN, Samuel “Bo” (April) Benton, Owensboro, KY, 12 grandchildren, Brayden, Nevaeh, Sophia, Jazmine, Farrah, Kingston, Jonah, Lala, Elmonth, Pacey, and twin boys on the way, one sister, Sue Vonderheide, Jasper, IN, two brothers, Rich (Jeannie) Eckert, Ireland, IN, and Keith (Sheila) Eckert, Ireland, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are one brother-in-law, Terry Vonderheide, and one sister-in-law, Kelli Eckert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeffrey D. Eckert will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the Dubois County Humane Society.

