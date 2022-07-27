John K. Lukemeyer, age 88 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:50 A.M. on July 22, 2022, at Four Seasons Retirement in Columbus, Indiana.

John was born to George and Frieda (Lowell) Lukemeyer on February 7, 1934, in Huntingburg, Indiana. John graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1952 and attended Indiana University.

He married his beautiful wife, Terry Kabrick, on November 11, 1955. They had been married for 65 years when Terry proceeded John in death on January 2, 2021.

As John pursued his career with Prudential Insurance, he and Terry lived in a variety of locations across Indiana and settled back in Jasper in 1995 to be closer to family.

John was an avid hunter, a member of the Jasper Gun Club, and a competitive shooter specializing in rifle and trap. He was part of a team that won the fall trap shooting league seven years in a row.

Following family tradition, John was a 50-year member of the Free and Accepted Masons. He was affiliated with Newburg Lodge Number 174 and a member of the Jasper Line Lodge #743. Additionally, John was a 50-year member of the Evansville Valley Scottish Rite and a member of the Hadi Shrine Temple in Evansville.

Surviving is one son, Jeff (Kellie) Lukemeyer, one daughter Melissa (George) Rutter, two grandchildren, Ben (Ashley) Lukemeyer and Colby Lukemeyer, and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Lily. John’s brother, Doug (Alice) Lukemeyer, and sister Sue (Robert) Lukemeyer Chappell proceeded him through heaven’s gates.

Please join the family for a Masonic funeral being held in John’s honor at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home located at 214 E. 7th Street, Jasper, Indiana on August 2, 2022. The viewing will be held at 10:00 A.M. followed immediately by the service at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society, Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana, or to a favorite charity of your choice.

