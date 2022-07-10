Keith E. Kinkade II, age 58, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 8:07 p.m., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home in Birdseye.

He was born March 5, 1964, in Evansville, IN to Keith and Dorothy (Burger) Kinkade.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He is preceded in death by his father.

Keith is survived by his mother, Dorothy Kidwell; sister, Theresa “Teri” Songer of Dale; two brothers, Brian Kinkade of North Carolina and Brent Burger of Maine.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. There will be no services at this time. Condolences may be shared with his family online at: www.nassandson.com