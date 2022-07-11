Lafern A. Potts, age 82, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.

Lafern was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 24, 1940, to Herman and Laura (Miller) Bauer. She married Richard Potts on November 29, 1957. He preceded her in death on September 2, 1985. She then had a companion of over 30 years, Donald Neukam, and he preceded her in death in 2019.

She previously worked at Indiana Furniture and JOFCO. She then worked at several different restaurants as a cook, with her most recent position being at Heichelbech’s Restaurant in Jasper.

She was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois, Indiana.

She enjoyed NASCAR, gardening, fishing, going to the casino, scratching lottery tickets, and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving are four children, Dwayne “Bud” Potts, Cyndi (Alan Schmitt) Looney, Sharon (Jim) Hall, Raymond (Lindsey) Potts, all of Dubois, IN, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one sister, Karlyn Sorrells, Dubois, IN, and one brother, Emil (Barbara) Bauer, Dubois, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and companion, are one daughter, Gwen Emmons, three grandchildren, Jessie Emmons, Clint Emmons, and Shain Emmons, and two sisters, Inez McCart, and an infant, Naomi Bauer.

A funeral service for Lafern A. Potts will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Dan Tucker will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois.

