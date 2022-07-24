Larry Hemmer 71, of Lamar, Indiana died at his home on , 2022.

Larry was born , 1951, in Huntingburg, IN. to Paul and Mildred (Kunkler) Hemmer. He worked at Kinball in Santa Claus and was an avid and critical fan of the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his two sons Brent (Jessica) Hemmer and Kevin (Kathryn) Hemmer, siblings David Hemmer, Patricia Ewing, Linda Hurley, and Dee Sickbert, and three granddaughters.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, a sister in infancy, and a nephew Matthew Sickbert.

A visitation is planned for from 4 – 6 PM CDT at Fuller Funeral Home in Dale.

Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.