Lauretta L. Prechtel, 91, formerly of Santa Claus passed away on July 6, 2022, at Newburgh Healthcare Center. Lauretta was born on May 4, 1931, in Saint Anthony, Indiana to Theodore J. and Laura (Striegel) Bieker. She was united in marriage to Denis F. Prechtel on April 23, 1949, in Saint Anthony Of Padua Church. Denis preceded her in death on November 17, 2009.

Surviving are her caregivers, Paul Reckelhoff and Lisa Wetzel. A brother-in-law, Ernest Prechtel, and many nieces and nephews. Lauretta was also preceded in death by a brother, Theodore W. Bieker, four sisters, Bernice Bieker, Viola Bieker, Marie Mullen, and Ruth Klem.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM EST in Saint Nicholas Church in Santa Claus, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM EST on Monday, July 18th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and on Tuesday, July 19th at Saint Nicholas Church from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM EST. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.