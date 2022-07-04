Leona G. Knust, 91, of Ferdinand passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Leona was born on October 15, 1930, in Jasper to Leander and Rose (Dick) Giesler. She was united in marriage to Reynold L. Knust on April 28, 1951 in St. Joseph Church in Jasper.

Leona was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and St. Anne’s Sodality. She was a Eucharistic minister. Leona was a cook at the Monastery Of Immaculate Conception. She was a member of Ferdinand Daughters of Isabella, Ferdinand Legion Post 124 Auxillary, and Ferdinand Homemakers Club. She and her husband Reynold received the Brute’ Award in 2004. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels, and the local blood drive. Leona enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking, and playing cards.

Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Reynold L. Knust, her children, Margaret (Bob) Luebbehusen of Evansville, Kathleen (Rolly) Terwiske of Huntingburg, Jane (Dave) Sitzman and Patricia (Mel) Schroeder both of Ferdinand, Marilyn (Mike) Steurer of Jasper, and Keith (Sarah) Knust of Frisco, TX. Twelve grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. One sister, Sister Mildred Giesler of Terre Haute. Leona was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Luebbehusen, brothers, Edward, Robert, Herman, Arnold, and Sylvester Giesler, and sisters, Florence Neuhoff, Ardella Heim, Mary Ann Uebelhor, and Viola Schroeder.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 8th in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 7th from 4:00 until 8:00 and on Friday from 7:00 AM until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.