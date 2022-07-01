Leroy O. Fischer, 75, of Saint Meinrad, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Wellington Parc in Owensboro, Kentucky. Leroy was born February 18, 1947, in Saint Meinrad to Oscar and Clara (Waninger) Fischer. He was united in marriage to Deborah Kendall on December 26, 1970, in Saint Meinrad Catholic Church.

Leroy was a lifetime member of Saint Meinrad Parish. He retired as a Superintendent for The Iron Workers Union # 103. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of a purple heart. Leroy was a member of Saint Meinrad Legion Post 366 and a member of Ferdinand Veterans Of Foreign Wars. He was a member of S.M.A.R.T. and a past member of St. Meinrad Water Board. He was a member of Saint Meinrad K of C # 5599, and past Grand Knight, He was a fourth-degree member of Tell City K of C.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Deborah Fischer, two sons, Troy (Molly) Fischer of Saint Meinrad, and Lance (Anna) Fischer of Ferdinand. Four grandchildren, Jack Fischer, Evan Fischer, Lane Fischer, and Callie Fischer. Two brothers, Kenny “Peter” Fischer and Danny (Darlene) Fischer both of Saint Meinrad. Two sisters, Mary Jo Wirthwein of Huntingburg, and Brenda (Greg) Kleiser of Fulda. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Clara Fischer, and two sisters, Norma Heeke and Lillian “Bebsy” Schwoeppe.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT Thursday, July 7th in Saint Meinrad Church, Burial with Military graveside rites will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 PM CDT on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM CDT at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Hill Quarterback Club or a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.