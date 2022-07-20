Little Miss Strassenfest and Little Mister Strassenfest Pageant Saturday July 30th

The Jasper Strassenfest has announced the 22 contestants who will be participating in the Little Miss Strassenfest and Little Mister Strassenfest pageant this year. The competition is slated to take place on Saturday, July 30th at 2 PM at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. The Miss and Junior Miss Strassenfest pageant will take place later in the day, starting at 6 PM.

A variety of prizes, donated by our generous sponsors, will be presented to winners and all contestants of all pageants. Tickets are $5.00 per person and will be available for purchase at the door.

Little Miss & Mister Strassenfest 2022 Contestants:

CarysVoegerl, the daughter of Ottie and Meredith Voegerl, will be in the 3rd grade at Jasper Elementary School.

Elynn Kress, the daughter of Brent and Calley Kress, will be in the 2nd grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Penelope Marinin, the daughter of Dmitry and Jade Marinin, will be in the 2nd grade at Jasper Elementary School.

Maximillian Peltier, the son of Caleb and Hannah Peltier, will be in the 2nd grade at Jasper Elementary School

Julia Pfau, the daughter of Jessica Pfau and James Green, will be in the 3rd grade at Ireland Elementary School.

Caroline Ziegler, the daughter of Ashely Clever and Jeremy Ziegler, will be in the 2nd grade at Ireland Elementary School.

Charlotte Williams, the daughter of Aaron and Cassie Williams, will be in the 3rd grade at Ireland Elementary School.

Harrison Williams, the son of Aaron and Cassie Williams, will be in the 2nd grade at Ireland Elementary School.

KynzleeVoegerl, the daughter of Bryce and Kirsten Voegerl, will be in the 2nd grade at Jasper Elementary School.

Scarlett Zehr, the daughter of Derek and Holly Zehr, will be in the 3rd grade at Jasper Elementary School.

Ruger Kinman, the son of Drew and Hannah Kinman, will be in the 3rd grade at Jasper Elementary School.

Aspen Crandall, the daughter of Tyson and Alicia Crandall, will be in the 3rd grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Elloise Temple, the daughter of Jon and Erin Temple, will be in the 3rd grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Cecelia Nealy, the daughter of Wayne and Maria Nealy, will be in the 3rd grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Brinley Durcholz, the daughter of Gavin and Trista Durcholz, will be in the 3rd grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Cohen Begle, the son of Victoria and Cole Gray & Jesse & Danielle Begle, will be in the 2nd grade at Ireland Elementary School.

Macy Hartings, the daughter of Ross and Andrea Hartings, will be in the 2nd grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Mariell Schnell, the daughter of Randy and Keena Schnell, will be in the 3rd grade at Jasper Elementary School.

Sara Eckerle, the daughter of Brad and Michaela Eckerle, will be in the 2nd grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Maxwell Burris, the son of Sam and Julie Burris, will be in the 2nd grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Haylee Jones, the daughter of Jim and Julia Jones, will be in the 2nd grade at Ireland Elementary School.

Hunter Beard, the son of Harley Hopster and Cody Beard, will be in the 2nd grade at Jasper Elementary School.