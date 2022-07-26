Mary Buffington, 62, Tucson, AZ, formerly of Dale, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1:30 pm MST with her husband Gary by her side, after suffering a massive heart attack. Mary was born on September 12th1959, in Jasper IN to Edmund (Jack) andKatherineHeeke. She graduated from Jasper High School in 1978. She married Gary Buffington on November 4, 1979, in Jasper.

Mary is survived by her husband Gary of Tucson, three sisters, Carol (Larry) Zehr, Otwell, Linda Trill of Jasper, and Rose(Kenny) Leisman of Saint Anthony.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bill Heeke and sister Betty Robbins.

Before retiring and moving to Arizona, she babysat and enriched the lives of many children. She taught at Heritage Hills as a Paraprofessional. She volunteered, coached, and directed the Spencer County Special Olympics team for over 10 years. Mary led a Destination Imagination team that went to the World Games twice and was very involved in Upward Bound. Her heart was always geared towards special needs. She loved to travel, challenge her mind with games, and spend time with those she loved. A memorial service is being planned for a later date in Dale IN.

Memorial donations for Mary Buffington may be made to Indiana Special Olympics or the Dubois County Community Food Bank in Jasper.