Memorial Hospital Foundation Announces Recipients of Nursing Scholarships

The Memorial Hospital Foundation recently announced its inaugural class of Foundation Nursing Scholarship Recipients for 2022. These $5,000 scholarships are a unique opportunity for nursing students entering their final year of nursing education. The scholarship is intended to support future nursing professionals as they achieve their educational objectives, nursing licensure, and career goals at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. As a part of the scholarship, the future nursing professional must sign an agreement to remain employed at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as a Registered Nurse in a direct patient care area full-time for a period of two years.

“We are thrilled to add these talented healthcare professionals to our nursing staff,” said Lori Persohn, Vice President for Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “Thanks to the support of our Foundation and generous community members, these scholarships give Memorial Hospital an advantage needed in today’s competitive hiring market.”

Funds for these scholarships were recently raised at the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Charity Golf Classic in May.

The 2022 Memorial Hospital Foundation Nursing Scholarship recipients are:

Kendyl Heeke is a student at the University of Southern Indiana, with an anticipated graduation date in May of 2023. She currently works at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as a Nurse Intern in Critical Care Services. Kendyl is the daughter of Tom and Bernie Heeke.

Cassie Knepp is a student at the University of Southern Indiana, with an anticipated graduation date in December of 2022. She currently works at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as a Nurse Extern in the Post-Surgical Unit. Cassie is the daughter of Mark and Rhonda Knepp.

Kortney Ruhe is a student at Bellarmine University, with an anticipated graduation date in May of 2023. She has worked at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as a Nurse Intern and as a Certified Nursing Assistant in the Emergency Department. Kortney is the daughter of Michael and Lisa Ruhe.

Hannah Schepers is a student at the University of Southern Indiana, with an anticipated graduation date in May of 2023. She currently works as a Nurse Intern in Critical Care Services. Hannah is the daughter of Brennan & Lori Schepers.

Mariah Seifert is a student at the University of Southern Indiana, with an anticipated graduation date in December of 2022. She currently works as a Certified Nursing Assistant on the post-surgical unit, and recently accepted the summer Nurse Intern position in Surgery at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Mariah is the daughter of Dean Seifert and Mona Seifert.

Applications for the 2023 Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarships will open in January and will close in mid-March. Visit www.mhhcc.org/giving and click on the Scholarship Opportunities tab for more information.