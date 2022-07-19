Memorial Hospital Foundation Receives Grants from Daviess and Perry County Community Foundations

The Memorial Hospital Foundation received $6,000 in grants from the Daviess County and Perry County Community Foundations on Friday, July 15, to help serve patients in the Daviess County and Perry County communities.

“We are grateful for this generous support from these community foundations,” said Deidra Church, Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation. “It’s our mission to serve and assist all our patients in all the communities we serve. These gifts will make an immediate impact!”

The donation of $3,000 from the Daviess County Community Foundation has been allocated to Memorial Health Washington to go toward the purchase of equipment needed in preparation for staff growth at that location. The Perry County Community Foundation donated $3,000 to Memorial Health Bristow to be used to aid patients in Perry County who have a financial need.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is the fundraising and philanthropic arm of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Since 1974, the Foundation has worked to steward charitable donations directly to the patients the hospital serves. As a non-profit foundation, it partners with individuals and corporations who share its vision that every community member deserves high-quality care.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Memorial Hospital Foundation, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving or follow them on Facebook.