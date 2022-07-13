The Military Family Relief Fund Back to School Program is designed to assist veterans and their families that are experiencing financial hardship. This special program can assist qualified veterans with essential school expenses for the children that reside in their homes. The assistance amount would be $500.00 per child residing in the veteran’s household.

This program will begin on July 1, 2022, and end on September 15, 2022. Any applications received after 4 PM on September 15th cannot be processed. Any applications that are not complete at 4 PM September 15th will be closed.

The veteran must have honorable, under honorable conditions, or certain other than honorable discharges. The household income cannot exceed 2 times the US federal poverty guidelines. An eligible child shall be under 18 years of age at the time of the application, or the child is 18 years of age and still enrolled in high school or a high school equivalently program.

Please note, if you have received a previous award, the maximum lifetime amount an applicant may receive from the fund is two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500.00), unless a higher amount is approved by the commission. you can find out more and find the registration form at in.gov/dva