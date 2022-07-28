Monte Richard Brown, 74, of Lanesville, IN passed away at 12:39 PM on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born on May 22, 1948, in Riddle, IN to the late James Robert Brown and Alberta Jean (Schultz) Cook. He graduated from Leavenworth High School. Monte was a United States Airforce Veteran. He worked in construction. Monte married Brenda (Jones) Brown on August 5, 1972, and she survives. He loved to spend time with his family and will be deeply missed by all.

He was preceded in death by, his parents, and his sister–in–law Brenda Brown.

Monte has survived his wife Brenda, his daughter, Missi (Dennis) Jenkins of Laconia, IN, his grandson, Tyler (Amber) Baker, great-grandchildren, Eligh, Clara, his siblings, Jackie Brown of Jeffersonville, IN, Rob Brown of Grantsburg, IN, Lonnie Brown of Elizabeth, IN, his nephews, Brad, Chris, Jayden, and many cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1:30 P.M at Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN. Burial will follow in Riddle Cemetery.

Friends may visit on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 9:30 A.M until the time of service at the funeral home.

