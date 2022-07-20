Naomi S. Egler, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at home.

Naomi was born on July 8, 1935, in St. Anthony, Indiana, to Herbert and Rose (Bolte) Gehl. She married Daniel Egler on June 30, 1955, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2020.

She was a homemaker and member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where she was a very active member, and made numerous quilts for the parish picnic.

She was a great cook and an avid quilter, designing her own quilts, and making many for her family as well. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her cats.

Surviving, are one son, John Egler, Folsom, CA, five grandchildren, Jennifer Egler, Elizabeth Miller, David Egler, Eric Frandsen, and Eve Zink, and two sisters, Mary Lou Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Ruth (Randy) Sickbert, Ferdinand, IN, three brothers, Don (Margaret) Gehl, Warrington, VA, Joseph Gehl, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, David (Becky) Gehl, St. Francisville, IL, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are three sons, Vincent, Dean, and Robert Egler, two sisters, Dolores and Rosalee, two brothers, Richard and Freddy Lee, and one brother-in-law and one sister-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Naomi S. Egler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

